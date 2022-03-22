ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Cut by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $256.95 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.73 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.07.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

