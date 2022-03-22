Relmada Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 776% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,300. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RLMD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

