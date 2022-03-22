Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,673.25 or 0.99858972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00258355 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.