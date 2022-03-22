Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

3/17/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $115.00.

1/27/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.69. 34,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,523,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.