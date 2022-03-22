Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SBA Communications (SBAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC):
- 3/19/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $376.00 to $373.00.
- 3/11/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of SBAC opened at $327.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $264.74 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 0.41.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
