Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SBA Communications (SBAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC):

3/19/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $376.00 to $373.00.

3/11/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $327.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $264.74 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

