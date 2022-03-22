RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP increased its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

RCI Hospitality Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.