Raymond James Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$235.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$247.69.

BYD stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$147.76. 37,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$205.68. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

