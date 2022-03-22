Raymond James Increases OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.94.

TSE:OGC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.85. 2,054,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.69.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

