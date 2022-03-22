R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in R1 RCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in R1 RCM by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in R1 RCM by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in R1 RCM by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

