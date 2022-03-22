Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.