Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $369.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

