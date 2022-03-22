ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 1,994,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,645,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

