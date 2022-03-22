ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 1,994,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,645,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.