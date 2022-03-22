Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2,636.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

