Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PROF. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $10,056,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

