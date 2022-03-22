Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 437 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,528 shares of company stock worth $6,708,460. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Progressive stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

