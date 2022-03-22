Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

