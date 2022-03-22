Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,201 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE D opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

