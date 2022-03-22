Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.52 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.