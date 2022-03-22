Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

DUK stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

