PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.08

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 110998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.