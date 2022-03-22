PFG Advisors Sells 1,043 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

