PFG Advisors Invests $343,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

