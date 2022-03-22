PFG Advisors Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 502,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

