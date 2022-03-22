PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in General Electric by 605.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

