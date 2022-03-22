PFG Advisors Acquires 161 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

