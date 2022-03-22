Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR):
- 3/15/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/10/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Besides, Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. While the company’s leverage remains high, there has been considerable improvement in its debt profile over the past few quarters. Consequently, Petrobras is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”
- 3/8/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 27,804,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,636,961. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $15.12.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.