Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR):

3/15/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/10/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Besides, Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. While the company’s leverage remains high, there has been considerable improvement in its debt profile over the past few quarters. Consequently, Petrobras is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

3/8/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 27,804,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,636,961. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.