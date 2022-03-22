Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$46.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PPL stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.52. 538,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,967. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$34.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

