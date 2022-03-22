PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 577,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

