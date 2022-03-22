Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,378,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

