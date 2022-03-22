Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

