Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,267 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

