Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.