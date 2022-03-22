Parallel Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

