Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,942,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $592,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

