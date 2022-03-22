OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) vs. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Head-To-Head Comparison

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 7.13% 15.72% 7.06% Cirrus Logic 16.10% 19.14% 14.05%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OSI Systems and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cirrus Logic 1 1 11 0 2.77

OSI Systems currently has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $107.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.33 $74.05 million $4.56 18.89 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.52 $217.34 million $4.30 19.57

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats OSI Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company's audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, wireless headsets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also offers high-performance mixed-signal products, such as haptic driver and sensing solutions, camera controllers, and power-related components used in various industrial and energy applications comprising digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

