O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $685.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $484.54 and a one year high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.