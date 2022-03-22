Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $654.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

