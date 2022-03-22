Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.49 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.66 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Oatly Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

