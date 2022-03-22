Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NWPX. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $259.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.