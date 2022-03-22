Northland Securities Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $7.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 200.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.33. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

