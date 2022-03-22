Norman Bell Keevil Sells 16,900 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$842,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at C$4,261,168.48.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.85. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

