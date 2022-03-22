Norman Bell Keevil Sells 16,900 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$842,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at C$4,261,168.48.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.85. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.