Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.