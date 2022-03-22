Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.