Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

