Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 801 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

