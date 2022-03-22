Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,163 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after buying an additional 1,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

