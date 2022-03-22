Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $26,060,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter worth $598,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

