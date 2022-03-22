NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 764,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

