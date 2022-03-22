Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will announce ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.01). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of NVRO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90. Nevro has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

