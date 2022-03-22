NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.20). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.